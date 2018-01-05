Angers President Lays Down Law On Brighton, Crystal Palace and Leicester Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Angers president Said Chabane has refused to sell striker Karl Toko-Ekambi despite interest from Premier League sides Brighton, Crystal Palace and Leicester City, and insists he will not part with his hitman this month.



Chabane has set his heart on keeping the hitman and even rejected a bid from Brighton earlier this week, which came in at the €14m mark.











With Crystal Palace and Leicester also interested in the striker, Angers could well be tested multiple times in this month's transfer window, but Chabane has told the club's fans he will not be moved.



Chabane was quoted as saying by Eurosport France: "He will not leave this winter.





"I even refused an offer yesterday of €14m", he added.

A Cameroon international, Toko-Ekambi has caught the eye with his performances for Angers in the French top flight this season and has netted on nine occasions.



Angers currently sit second bottom in the Ligue 1 standings and Chabane may be fearful of weakening his side's survival bid by selling the 25-year-old.



Toko-Ekambi joined Angers in 2016 from Sochaux.

