Leeds United Face Italian and German Competition For Laurens De Bock Despite Agreeing Terms

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United face competition for Club Brugge left-back Laurens De Bock and have not yet agreed a fee with the Belgian side for the 25-year-old's services.



De Bock wants to quit Club Brugge in this month's transfer window and has already agreed in principle a contract running for four-and-a-half years with Leeds.











But there is not yet any agreement between Leeds and Club Brugge.



And according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, De Bock is also attracting interest from clubs in Germany and Italy.





Club Brugge, knowing De Bock is a wanted man, will want to make sure they sell for the best possible fee.

De Bock has struggled for playing time at Club Brugge this season and is firmly eyeing the exit door, despite still being involved in the club's winter training schedule.



Leeds are looking to sign another left-back and have been playing Gaetano Berardi out of position in the role.



Left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is on loan at Leeds from Manchester United, but he has been anonymous at Elland Road.

