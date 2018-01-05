XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/01/2018 - 20:40 GMT

Leeds United Face Italian and German Competition For Laurens De Bock Despite Agreeing Terms

 




Leeds United face competition for Club Brugge left-back Laurens De Bock and have not yet agreed a fee with the Belgian side for the 25-year-old's services.

De Bock wants to quit Club Brugge in this month's transfer window and has already agreed in principle a contract running for four-and-a-half years with Leeds.




But there is not yet any agreement between Leeds and Club Brugge.

And according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, De Bock is also attracting interest from clubs in Germany and Italy.
 


Club Brugge, knowing De Bock is a wanted man, will want to make sure they sell for the best possible fee.

De Bock has struggled for playing time at Club Brugge this season and is firmly eyeing the exit door, despite still being involved in the club's winter training schedule.

Leeds are looking to sign another left-back and have been playing Gaetano Berardi out of position in the role.

Left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is on loan at Leeds from Manchester United, but he has been anonymous at Elland Road.
 