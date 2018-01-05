Other Sides Wanted Him – Championship Boss Delighted After Bagging Rangers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith has revealed that other Scottish Championship outfits were interested in signing Myles Beerman after the Rangers starlet joined the Doonhamers on loan.



The full-back, who was snapped up by Rangers from Manchester City’s academy in the summer of 2016, completed a loan move until the end of the season to Queen of the South on Thursday.











Beerman made his senior debut for Rangers in a Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock in April and went on to make eight appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues last season.



But the 18-year-old failed to break into the first team picture at Ibrox in the current campaign and has decided to join Queen of the South for regular game time.





And Naysmith, who insisted that other Scottish Championship outfits were also interested in the services of Beerman, was delighted to see the Malta international join the Palmerston Park outfit.

“I am delighted that we have been able to add Myles to our squad until the end of the season”, the manager told his club’s official site.



“He is a young player with a big future ahead of him and hopefully we can help to further his development and he in return can help us in the second half of the season.



“Although only 18, Myles has already made several appearances for Rangers first team as well as making his full international debut for Malta.



“He will give us another option on the left hand side of the pitch and is comfortable playing as a left back, wing back or a left midfielder.



“He has good energy, good pace and he likes to get forward.



“Although Scott [Mercer] has done a really good job in Jordan’s absence at left back, I felt that by adding another naturally left footed defender to our squad, it would strengthen us for the second part of the season and I am delighted that Myles has decided to join us rather than some of our Championship rivals who were also interested in signing him.”



Beerman, whose present contract with Rangers is due to expire next summer, has two caps for Malta to his name.

