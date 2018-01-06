Claim From Spain: Philippe Coutinho Prepared To Sacrifice €15m To Push Through Barcelona Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Coutinho is prepared to give up a whopping €15m to secure his transfer to Barcelona from Liverpool in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



The transfer saga surrounding the Brazilian has been running since last summer when Liverpool blocked his move to Barcelona despite the player slapping in a transfer request.











Barcelona have been in negotiations with Liverpool for Coutinho in the current transfer window and have offered a transfer fee worth €150m to secure his signature.



Liverpool have been left annoyed by Nike’s decision to prematurely announce the 25-year-old’s transfer to Barcelona and have raised their asking price to around €160m.





Coutinho is now prepared to step in to make sure the transfer happens and according to Mundo Deportivo, he is ready to give up €15m he would be due to earn on his agreement with the Catalans.

The Brazilian is desperate to get the deal over the line and is prepared to put his money where his mouth is in order to secure his dream move to the Catalan giants.



Barcelona have also been enthused by Coutinho’s enthusiasm and are now ready to offer more in terms of the initial fee in order to finally convince the Merseyside giants into selling him.



The Catalan giants are also keen to compensate the Brazilian for giving up the cash when he extends his contract for the first time following a move to the Nou Camp, while Nike could also pay him more.

