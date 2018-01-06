XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/01/2018 - 09:46 GMT

I’ll Be Speaking To Roma Soon – Theo Walcott’s Italian Intermediary

 




An Italian intermediary working on behalf of Theo Walcott has revealed that he will be speaking to Roma about signing the Arsenal winger in the January transfer window.

Arsene Wenger has said that he wants the 28-yeard-old to stay at the Emirates, but he has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal in this month’s transfer window.




Southampton and Everton are interested in signing the player, but he could be on his way to Italy as he has been offered to AC Milan and reportedly Inter and Roma have also been sounded out.

Antonio Gialloreto, an Italian lawyer claimed to be working on Walcott’s behalf, insisted that no Italian club have made any official contact with Arsenal for Walcott for the moment.
 


However, he claimed that he is going to sit down with the Roma hierarchy in the coming days to assess whether they would be interested in signing the England winger this month.  

“Between the two clubs there has been no official contact”, Gialloreto told Italian radio station Centro Suono Sport.

“Neither I, nor my English counterpart has spoken with Roma, but in the next few days we will talk with the Giallorossi hierarchy.”

Walcott has a little less than 18 months left on his contract with Arsenal.
 