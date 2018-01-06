Juventus CEO Signals Desire To Keep Manchester United Target Paulo Dybala

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has insisted that the club want Manchester United target Paulo Dybala to stay with them for the long term.



The Argentine’s future at Juventus has come under the scanner amidst talk of his brother meeting Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester United are reportedly keen.











The relationship between the club and the player is also believed to have deteriorated and there are suggestions Juventus could agree to sell the striker in the summer transfer window.



However, Marotta has tried to diffuse the tension surrounding Dybala’s future and believes the hitman has represented enormous value since his arrival from Palermo.





The Juventus CEO conceded that young players should be given the leeway to go through a run of poor form, but stressed Dybala will come good for the club and he is keen to stay in Turin for the long term.

Talking about the Argentine, the Italian deal maker told Rai Sport: “We want Dybala to stay with us for a long time.



“At the start we invested a figure that might not have been adequate for that time, but the player has shown to be in tune with our valuation and has represented enormous value.



“He has had some difficulty, but that is normal for a young player. We are patient with him and I am sure he is going to repay our trust, but we are not expecting extraordinary things from him every Sunday.



“We want to continue with Paulo for a long time.”



Despite the talk of poor form, Dybala has scored 17 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.



He has a contract until 2022 with the Bianconeri.

