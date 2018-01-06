XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/01/2018 - 09:43 GMT

West Brom Showing Interest In Out-of-favour Arsenal Defender

 




West Brom are interested in signing Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy, who wants to leave the north London club in the January transfer window.

Debuchy, who has made six appearances in the Europa League and EFL Cup this season, has been trying to leave Arsenal for the last few transfer windows.




Injuries have marred his career at Arsenal since he joined the club from Newcastle United in 2014 and he has only made 29 appearances for the Gunners.

With just six months left on his contract, the Frenchman is keen to leave the club and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, West Brom are interested in signing him.
 


New West Brom boss Alan Pardew is looking to make reinforcements to his squad in January in his bid to avoid relegation and Debuchy has emerged as a target.  

Pardew and Debuchy worked together at Newcastle United and there are suggestions that the Frenchman is keen to work under his former manager again at the Midlands club.

The 32-year-old has also not lost hope of making the France squad for next summer’s World Cup and is ready to leave Arsenal to play regular first team football.

Debuchy has 27 international caps beside his name for France, but his last appearance in the national colours came in 2015.
 