West Brom Showing Interest In Out-of-favour Arsenal Defender

West Brom are interested in signing Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy, who wants to leave the north London club in the January transfer window.



Debuchy, who has made six appearances in the Europa League and EFL Cup this season, has been trying to leave Arsenal for the last few transfer windows.











Injuries have marred his career at Arsenal since he joined the club from Newcastle United in 2014 and he has only made 29 appearances for the Gunners.



With just six months left on his contract, the Frenchman is keen to leave the club and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, West Brom are interested in signing him.





New West Brom boss Alan Pardew is looking to make reinforcements to his squad in January in his bid to avoid relegation and Debuchy has emerged as a target.

Pardew and Debuchy worked together at Newcastle United and there are suggestions that the Frenchman is keen to work under his former manager again at the Midlands club.



The 32-year-old has also not lost hope of making the France squad for next summer’s World Cup and is ready to leave Arsenal to play regular first team football.



Debuchy has 27 international caps beside his name for France, but his last appearance in the national colours came in 2015.

