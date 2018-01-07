This Is How Arsenal Will Set Up At The Bridge – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Tommy Langley has outlined how he expects Arsenal to play when they visit Chelsea for the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday.



The Blues are set to host the Gunners in the first leg at Stamford Bridge as both sides have their eyes on reaching Wembley, which is within touching distance.











Langley thinks that the way Arsenal set up when they visited Stamford Bridge earlier this season and claimed a 0-0 draw provides a clue as to how Arsene Wenger will approach Wednesday's game.



And Langley insists that Chelsea will want a one or two goal lead to take to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg.





" If you look at the league fixture here, they came to be solid, which was very un-Arsenal-like, and then hit us on the break", Langley said on Chelsea TV.

"They had one or two chances and I think it will be the same here this week.



"I think they will come, they will sit, as best as Arsenal can because they want to try and be expansive, and hit us on the break.



"I think we need a goal or two start to take to the Emirates."



Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road against Norwich City on Saturday, meaning they need to squeeze in an FA Cup third round replay at Stamford Bridge against the Canaries later this month.

