Barcelona Uncover Philippe Coutinho Injury During Medical Checks

Barcelona will be without the services of Philippe Coutinho for the next three weeks after a thigh injury was detected during medical checks.



The Catalan giants are putting Coutinho through his medical paces after agreeing a deal worth £142m with Liverpool for the Brazilian's signature.











And they have confirmed that Coutinho has a thigh injury, which means he will not play for the club for the next three weeks.



Coutinho will still sign his contract with Barcelona and will be presented this afternoon.





Coutinho did not play for Liverpool this month before his move to Barcelona was agreed and it was claimed he did not want to risk injury.

However, Liverpool insisted that Coutinho was injured.



Now the Brazil international will have to wait a little longer for his first taste of action in a Barcelona shirt and the Catalan giants will be hoping their new signing quickly shrugs off the thigh injury.

