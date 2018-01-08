XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/01/2018 - 11:31 GMT

Cagliari President Strikes Realistic Tone On Liverpool Linked Nicolo Barella

 




Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has revealed his interest in keeping Inter, Juventus and Liverpool midfield target Nicolo Barella at the club next season, but has indicated that big money offers could change things.

The 20-year-old Italian midfielder’s future at Cagliari has been under the scanner for months and he has been heavily linked with move to big clubs in Italy and Europe.




He signed a new contract with the club earlier this month, which has more or less killed any talk of Barella leaving Cagliari in the winter transfer window, but a summer move has still been mooted.

Inter, Juventus and Roma have all been keen to snare him away from Cagliari and even Liverpool are believed to be keen on taking him to England, but Giulini has different plans.
 


He insisted that the plan is keep to Barella at Cagliari even next season, but conceded that if the club receive huge offers, they will have to take a call along with the player.  

The Cagliari president said to Videolina: “Nicolo deserved a better salary and a year more on his contract.

“He is getting better every year and that’s why we’ll do everything to keep Nicolo here next season too."

Asked what if the club receive huge offers for Barella, he said: “If we receive offers of around €50m to €60m, in that case we would weigh things up with the boy.”
 