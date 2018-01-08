Definitely Me – Rangers Star Feels He’s Better Player Than Brother

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers full-back James Tavernier thinks he is a better player than his brother Marcus, who currently turns out for Middlesbrough.



Marcus progressed though Boro’s youth system before making his first team debut for the club in an EFL Cup game against Scunthorpe United in August.











The young defensive midfielder has since made eight appearances in all competitions for the Championship outfit, scoring twice and setting up a goal.



And James explained that while he is a better player than his brother, he feels Marcus has stepped up his game and is working hard to become a good young footballer.





The Rangers defender went on to add that he is proud of his brother, who penned a new deal with Middlesbrough in December.

“He has definitely stepped up”, James told Rangers TV when asked, who is the better player between him and his brother.



“But I would definitely say myself.



“But he is putting great strides towards becoming a good young footballer at the minute.



“I’m really proud of him.”



The 18-year-old scored his first league goal for Middlesbrough during their 1-0 win over Sunderland in early November.



On the other hand, James has so far played 27 games this season, and besides helping out his defence, the 26-year-old has scored four and provided six assists.

