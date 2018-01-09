Antonio Conte Provides Chelsea Squad Update Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that the EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal on Wednesday will come too early for new signing Ross Barkley, but Eden Hazard will be in contention to start the match.



The Pensioners secured a move for the England international last Friday, paying Everton a fee of £15m to take him to Stamford Bridge and convincing him to put pen-to-paper to a six-year deal.











However, having not played a single game for the Everton senior side this season, Barkley will need time to be match fit and therefore his Italian manager believes that the game against Arsenal will come too early for the 24-year-old.



There is good news as far as star Hazard is concerned after the Belgian missed his side's FA Cup draw with Norwich City at the weekend with a "little problem" in his calf.





"Eden is in a good physical condition", Conte said at a press conference.

"He has recovered well from a little problem in his calf. He is ready and is in contention for the game.



"Nobody else has any problems.



"Tomorrow night is too soon for Ross but we must be pleased because his physical condition is good and he has started train with us and understand our football.



"We must be pleased. He needs a bit of time to work on the physical and tactical aspect, but his condition is very good. He is a good guy and he has shown great desire to work and to help us."



The second leg of the semi-final tie will be played at the Emirates at the end of this month, with the winner taking on either of Manchester City or Bristol City in the final.

