Antonio Conte Well Aware of Arsenal’s Strengths Ahead of Cup Clash

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists that his team are well aware of all Arsenal's strengths ahead of the first leg of the EFL Cup tie against the Gunners on Wednesday, and will analyse their last game against Arsene Wenger's men.



Wednesday night's semi-final clash at Stamford Bridge will be the third of the four matches that the English champions will play against the Gunners this season.











The last time the two sides faced off was on 3rd January when both Conte and Arsene Wenger had to share the spoils, with the match ending 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium.



The Italian manager expects a similar kind of clash this time as well, though he insists that his team will be well guarded against their London rivals, having studied their game and assessed all their key strength areas.





Reflecting on their last encounter, the manager said at a press conference: "I think the game against Arsenal was a good game.

"I think our performance that day was very good, but we know very well which are the points of strength of this Arsenal team.



"We know where they like to win points from.



"I think we try to study the game in the right way and we want to play another good game, to try to win the game.



"But we must pay great attention because we are playing a good team in Arsenal, one of the top six teams in England."



The second leg of the semi-final encounter will be played at Arsenal's home ground later in the month with the winner scheduled to play either of Manchester City or Bristol City in the final for the first piece of silverware of the season.

