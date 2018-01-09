XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/01/2018 - 16:26 GMT

Apparently Pierre-Michel Lasogga Is Chris Wood’s Replacement – Former Leeds Star Savages Summer Recruitment

 




Noel Whelan has taken aim at Leeds United's summer recruitment, not least their signing of Pierre-Michel Lasogga, brought in to replace 30-goal man Chris Wood.

Leeds slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Rodney Parade against League Two outfit Newport County on Sunday to exit the FA Cup at the very first hurdle.




Whelan thinks that in the summer transfer window the Whites were guilty of opting for quantity over quality and are now paying the price with a lack of strength in depth.

The former forward suggested that Leeds should have promoted from the Under-23s to bulk up the first team squad rather than squandering money on below par performers.
 


Asked whether Leeds may look to terminate the loans of players such as Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Lasogga this month, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: "They've got to [play more games] because we don't have a squad big enough; they are all we've got.

"Lasogga is a replacement for Chris Wood, apparently.

"We bought quanity and not quality – that's what you get.

"You can't just fill up a team sheet, squad numbers. You can do that with Under-23s though, don't spend and waste money", he added.

Leeds have made two signings so far this month, but neither are expected to be available for the first team squad yet.

Young defender Aapo Halme will link up with the Under-23s, while Yosuke Ideguchi is being loaned to Spanish side Cultural Leonesa.
 