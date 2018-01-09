XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/01/2018 - 17:29 GMT

Dortmund Edge Closer To Tottenham and West Ham Target Manuel Akanji As Timm Klose Eyed As Replacement

 




Borussia Dortmund are moving closer towards FC Basel's valuation of Manuel Akanji, a player Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Southampton have enquired about, with the Swiss club signalling their plans for life without the defender by eyeing Timm Klose.

Akanji has been placed at the very top of Dortmund's hit list for the transfer window this month, but doing a deal has been difficult as Basel are under little pressure to drop their financial demands due to the level of interest in the centre-back.




But according to Swiss daily Blick, there has been movement with Dortmund edging up to €15m for Akanji, while it is claimed Basel's pain threshold could be €20m.

Liverpool look to be out of the race for Akanji after signing Virgil van Dijk, but Tottenham, Southampton, West Ham and Roma have all expressed interest in the Switzerland international.
 


Basel are in no mood to drop from their financial demands given the fierce interest in Akanji.

But the Swiss giants are planning for life without the defender in a clear sign his departure is possible.

The man on Basel's list is Norwich City centre-back Klose.

Only selling Akanji would free up the needed funds though to take Klose to St. Jakob-Park.

Klose, a Swiss international who spent time in Basel's youth ranks and was brought up in the city, joined Norwich from Wolfsburg in 2016.
 