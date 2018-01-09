XRegister
06 October 2016

09/01/2018 - 12:15 GMT

Real Betis President Not Ruling Out Re-Signing Liverpool Target

 




Real Betis president Angel Haro is not rulling out the possibility of his side signing Liverpool target Dani Ceballos.

The midfielder, who joined Real Madrid from Real Betis last summer, has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.




Ceballos has thus far managed to clock up just 531 minutes over 14 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos in the present campaign, scoring twice.

Liverpool were interested in signing the Spaniard last summer, and it is believed that the Reds have reignited their interest in the 21-year-old, who is keen to leave Real Madrid in January in search of more playing time.
 


With Philippe Coutinho leaving for Barcelona this week, it has been claimed that Liverpool have identified Ceballos as a possible replacement for the Brazilian.

On the other hand, Real Betis have been linked with bringing back Ceballos to the Benito Villamarin on a loan deal until the end of the season.

And Los Verdiblancos president Haro, who admitted that he is aware of Cebellos’ situation at Real Madrid, is not counting out the prospect of his side re-signing the promising youngster.

"Yes, I have heard those rumours [about Ceballos wanting to quit Real Madrid in search of regular playing time]”, he said on Spanish radio station Canal Sur.

"We are now working on the planning and data before I can say more – we have budget limitations and we are looking to strengthen only the most important positions.

"If someone comes, we want them to really contribute, not just provide cover. You have to look at these things.

"In football these things are difficult to assess – it can happen or it can’t happen.

"In football everything can happen.

“Obviously it depends on many things, it's not something simple."

Asked again about a possible return for Ceballos, he replied: "We have some budgetary limitations.”

Ceballos, who has represented Spain up to Under-21 level, is contracted with Real Madrid until 2023.
 