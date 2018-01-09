Serie A Trio Keeping Tabs On Manchester United Contract Rebel

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma have been paying close attention to Marouane Fellaini’s situation at Manchester United.



Fellaini has a little less than six months left on his contract with Manchester United and is now free to discuss a pre-contract with clubs outside England regarding a summer move.











He has already snubbed an offer for a new deal from Manchester United and is believed to have told Jose Mourinho that he will be seeking a fresh experience at the end of the season.



There are reportedly three offers on Fellaini’s table at the moment and he has been heavily linked with moves to Besiktas and Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.





But Fellaini’s interest in a new experience could lead him to Italy as well as according to Calciomercato.it, he is being closely tracked by three Serie A giants.

Inter, Roma and Juventus are also keeping their ears to the ground regarding Fellaini and with him being available on a free transfer next summer it has made the Belgian an attractive option.



Fellaini joined Manchester United from Everton in 2013 and despite a few seasons of struggle, the Belgian has been a key player under Mourinho at Old Trafford.



Mourinho wants to keep hold of him but has made it clear he won’t stop Fellaini from leaving if he wants a fresh challenge.

