06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/01/2018 - 11:47 GMT

Yes, It’s Intense – Celtic New Boy On First Bhoys Impressions

 




Celtic new boy Marvin Compper has explained that the intense training sessions in Dubai have been a nice introduction for him as he settles into life in Scottish football.

The Hoops announced the signing of Compper from RB Leipzig on a two-and-a-half-year deal in late December, with the centre-back officially joining Celtic once the transfer window reopened on New Year’s Day.




With the winter break in Scotland on, Celtic have travelled to Dubai to enjoying some warm winter training.

And Compper stated that the hard training sessions in Dubai will stand him in good stead in helping him to become accustomed to Celtic’s style of play.
 


“It was intense, but it’s the best moment to have these kinds of intense sessions because during the season there is no time for it”, he told Celtic TV, when asked about the first training session in Dubai.

“You can work on the details and it has been a nice introduction and we can go on from there.”

Compper, who said that he got a good impression of Celtic after watching the club play twice from the stands during the busy festive period, insisted that he is happy to be finally training with his new team-mates.

“I’ve seen two of them [Celtic’s matches] in the stadium and I got a good impression of the team”, he continued.

“Everything has been going good.

“I’m very glad that I get started now with the team.

“It’s been busy, but I’m happy that I’m now with the team.”

Compper could make his debut for Celtic in their Scottish Cup game against Brechin City on 20th January.
 