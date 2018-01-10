I’m Here For Success, Rangers Loanee Carlos Pena Tells Cruz Azul

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers loanee Carlos Pena has explained that he wants to taste success at Cruz Azul.



Pena, who was signed by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha from Guadalajara last summer, struggled to hold down a place in the team and also had his fitness questioned during his time at Ibrox.











The midfielder clocked up 616 minutes over 14 appearances in all competitions for Rangers before heading back to Mexico to reunite with Caixinha at Cruz Azul.



The Mexican outfit, who appointed Caixinha as their new coach last month, following his sacking from Rangers in late October, snapped up Pena on a one-year loan deal earlier in the week.





And the 27-year-old Mexico international insisted that he is keen to help Cruz Azul become successful.

“This is a new stage, I hope to be very good and give a lot of joy to this club and give them many triumphs”, Pena told a press conference as he was presented.



“I am mature, [both] personally and in football.



“I’ve come here with maturity and with the idea to [taste] success.”



Cruz Azul have a purchase option included in the loan agreement with Rangers for Pena, who is contracted with the Gers until 2020.



He has 19 caps and two goals for Mexico to his name.

