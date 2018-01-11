XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/01/2018 - 13:32 GMT

Gladbach Sporting Director Understands View Arsenal Target Suits English Game

 




Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl is aware of the logic behind the Premier League’s interest in Arsenal target Jannik Vestergaard, but he has ruled out selling him this month.

The 25-year-old Denmark international has caught the eye of many observers with his performances in the Bundesliga this season and has been linked with a move to England.




There are claims that Arsenal are considering signing the Dane in the January transfer window and Eberl indicated that Vestergaard has the game to succeed in England.

But Eberl ruled out the idea of selling the centre-back in the winter window, even if he admits that things could be different in the summer as the club are not in a position to reject big money offers.
 


Speaking to German outlet RevierSport, the Gladbach sporting director said when asked about Vestergaard being linked with a move to England: “No, finally we have control of the situation in our hands, but we are not living in an island of ignorance.  

“Of course, Jannik Vestergaard can be interesting in England because of his playing style, but in the winter we won’t sell anyone.

“However, what happens in the summer is difficult to predict. We cannot say no to everything.

“Offers are always indicative of the quality [of the player].”

The centre-back has a contract with Monchengladbach until the end of the 2020/21 season.
 