Gladbach Sporting Director Understands View Arsenal Target Suits English Game

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl is aware of the logic behind the Premier League’s interest in Arsenal target Jannik Vestergaard, but he has ruled out selling him this month.



The 25-year-old Denmark international has caught the eye of many observers with his performances in the Bundesliga this season and has been linked with a move to England.











There are claims that Arsenal are considering signing the Dane in the January transfer window and Eberl indicated that Vestergaard has the game to succeed in England.



But Eberl ruled out the idea of selling the centre-back in the winter window, even if he admits that things could be different in the summer as the club are not in a position to reject big money offers.





Speaking to German outlet RevierSport, the Gladbach sporting director said when asked about Vestergaard being linked with a move to England: “No, finally we have control of the situation in our hands, but we are not living in an island of ignorance.

“Of course, Jannik Vestergaard can be interesting in England because of his playing style, but in the winter we won’t sell anyone.



“However, what happens in the summer is difficult to predict. We cannot say no to everything.



“Offers are always indicative of the quality [of the player].”



The centre-back has a contract with Monchengladbach until the end of the 2020/21 season.

