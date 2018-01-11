XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/01/2018 - 14:27 GMT

Inter To Assess Options Before Deciding Wolves Target’s Future

 




Inter Milan are assessing their options before deciding on the future of Wolverhampton Wanderers target Andrea Pinamonti, it has been claimed.

Wolves, who are currently 12 points clear at the top of the Championship table, have been heavily linked with making a move for Pinamonti.




The young striker is a product of the Nerazzurri’s youth system and made his first team debut for the club in a Europa League match against Sparta Prague in December 2016.

The 18-year-old has since made four appearances for Inter, with one of those coming in the present campaign when he faced Pordenone in a Coppa Italia game last month.
 


Besides Wolves, Cagliari, Sassuolo, Corotone and Chievo have been credited with showing interest in Pinamonti, who is also on the radar of several Serie B clubs.

And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Inter will assess their options before taking a call on the teenager’s future at the San Siro.

It is believed that Inter’s decision could depend on the club getting another young striker for their youth team.

Pinamonti, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, is contracted with Inter until 2021.
 