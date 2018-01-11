Inter To Assess Options Before Deciding Wolves Target’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are assessing their options before deciding on the future of Wolverhampton Wanderers target Andrea Pinamonti, it has been claimed.



Wolves, who are currently 12 points clear at the top of the Championship table, have been heavily linked with making a move for Pinamonti.











The young striker is a product of the Nerazzurri’s youth system and made his first team debut for the club in a Europa League match against Sparta Prague in December 2016.



The 18-year-old has since made four appearances for Inter, with one of those coming in the present campaign when he faced Pordenone in a Coppa Italia game last month.





Besides Wolves, Cagliari, Sassuolo, Corotone and Chievo have been credited with showing interest in Pinamonti, who is also on the radar of several Serie B clubs.

And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Inter will assess their options before taking a call on the teenager’s future at the San Siro.



It is believed that Inter’s decision could depend on the club getting another young striker for their youth team.



Pinamonti, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, is contracted with Inter until 2021.

