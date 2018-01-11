XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/01/2018 - 14:09 GMT

It Will Take Minutes For This Chelsea Star To Say Yes To Us – Schalke Sporting Director

 




Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel is confident it won’t take much work to convince Baba Rahman to move to the club if Chelsea agree to let him leave in this month's transfer window.

The full-back recently returned to training after recovering from a serious knee injury, but has remained on the periphery of the Chelsea first team squad this season.




The Ghanaian had a successful loan stint at Schalke last season and head coach Domenic Tedesco recently revealed his desire to sign Rahman, even if it is on a longer loan spell, in January.

Heidel has pushed the ball into Chelsea’s court and has insisted that Schalke are prepared to hold talks with the player, if the Blues are ready to let him leave in the winter window.
 


Fiorentina are also interested in the defender, but the Schalke deal-maker is confident that it will take little time to convince Rahman to move to Gelsenkirchen again.  

Heidel said in a press conference when asked about Schalke's interest in Rahman: “If Chelsea decide to let Baba leave, then we’ll talk to the player.

“Conversations with Baba will only take a few minutes.”

Rahman has a contract until 2020 with Schalke.
 