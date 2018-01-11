It Will Take Minutes For This Chelsea Star To Say Yes To Us – Schalke Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel is confident it won’t take much work to convince Baba Rahman to move to the club if Chelsea agree to let him leave in this month's transfer window.



The full-back recently returned to training after recovering from a serious knee injury, but has remained on the periphery of the Chelsea first team squad this season.











The Ghanaian had a successful loan stint at Schalke last season and head coach Domenic Tedesco recently revealed his desire to sign Rahman, even if it is on a longer loan spell, in January.



Heidel has pushed the ball into Chelsea’s court and has insisted that Schalke are prepared to hold talks with the player, if the Blues are ready to let him leave in the winter window.





Fiorentina are also interested in the defender, but the Schalke deal-maker is confident that it will take little time to convince Rahman to move to Gelsenkirchen again.

Heidel said in a press conference when asked about Schalke's interest in Rahman: “If Chelsea decide to let Baba leave, then we’ll talk to the player.



“Conversations with Baba will only take a few minutes.”



Rahman has a contract until 2020 with Schalke.

