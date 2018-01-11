XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/01/2018 - 13:58 GMT

Juventus Working On Deal To Sign Liverpool and Newcastle Target Emerson Palmeiri

 




Juventus are preparing a €25m offer for Liverpool and Newcastle United target Emerson Palmieri, it has been claimed.

The Roma full-back, who recently returned to action after recovering from a serious knee injury, has struggled to hold onto his place in the Giallorossi team this season.




Emerson have been linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico, with the Italian giants reportedly ready to listen to offers for the 23-year-old.

Liverpool, Newcastle United, Juventus and Inter have all been credited with showing interest in the defender, whose present contract with Roma runs until 2021.
 


But according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, the Bianconeri are arranging a €25m agreement for Emerson, with the deal set to take place next summer.

It is believed that Juventus have identified the former Santos man as a replacement for Alex Sandro, who has been tipped to leave the Italian champions.

Emerson has managed just 105 minutes of action over two appearances in all competitions for Roma this season.
 