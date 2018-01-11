Manchester City Won’t Go Over £20m For Manchester United Target Alexis Sanchez

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are unwilling to offer more than £20m for Alexis Sanchez at the moment, despite Manchester United making a late bid to steal their top target this month.



Sanchez’s move to Manchester City fell apart on deadline day last summer despite the Citizens agreeing a fee with Arsenal – but they have agreed personal terms with the Chilean star.











Pep Guardiola’s team have also made a £20m offer to Arsenal in order to take Sanchez to the Etihad in the January transfer window.



However, the saga took a twist on Thursday when Manchester United have made a better offer of around £25m for Sanchez and have also given Arsenal a chance to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan.





But the entry of their local rivals has not deterred Manchester City and according to Spanish sports daily AS' Guillem Balague, they are not prepared to offer more money to Arsenal for Sanchez.

Manchester City are confident the Sanchez wants to work under Guardiola and are willing to wait until the summer to snap him up on a free transfer.



It remains to be seen whether Sanchez is prepared to wait for six more months or takes up the offer to join Manchester United, who are also believed to be prepared to match or better Manchester City’s wage offer for the Chilean.

