Manchester United Offer Henrikh Mkhitaryan To Arsenal To Beat Manchester City To Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United have offered Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of a deal to sign Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez.



Sanchez was close to joining Manchester City last summer before the deal fell apart on deadline day and he has reportedly agreed terms with the Citizens over a transfer.











Manchester City are also prepared to sign Sanchez in the January window if Arsenal agree to sell him at a reasonable fee or snap up him in the summer on a free transfer.



However, it seems the transfer saga has taken another turn recently as according to Sky Italia, Manchester United have now got into the mix for the Chilean star over a move to Old Trafford.





The Red Devils are prepared to challenge Manchester City for Sanchez’s signature and have offered Arsene Wenger the chance to have Mkhitaryan as part of a deal.

Arsenal have been interested in signing the Armenian, who has been struggling to play regularly at Manchester United this season.



Jose Mourinho recently stressed the importance of Manchester United competing with Manchester City in the transfer market and it seems his message has reached the Old Trafford hierarchy.



And the Red Devils are prepared to use Mkhitaryan as the bargaining chip to beat Manchester City to their top target.

