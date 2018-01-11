XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/01/2018 - 14:16 GMT

Rafael Benitez Asks For Update On Deal For Chelsea Star But Antonio Conte Yet To Say Yes

 




Chelsea youngster Kenedy wants to join Newcastle United, but Blues boss Antonio Conte is yet to approve the move, it has been claimed.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with making a loan move for the left-back, who has struggled for game time in the present campaign.




Kenedy, who is yet to feature in the Premier League and the Champions League this season, has managed just four appearances over the EFL Cup and the FA Cup combined.

And according to the Chronicle, although the 21-year-old is keen to move to St. James' Park this month, Conte has still not given a green signal to the Brazilian’s temporary switch to Newcastle United.
 


It is believed that Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has asked his club for an update on the situation, with the proposed deal still stuck at the paperwork stage.

Kenedy, who spent the first half of the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Watford, joined Chelsea from Fluminense in the summer of 2015.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle United manage to snap up the Chelsea starlet before the winter transfer window slams shut on 31st January.
 