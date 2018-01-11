Rafael Benitez Asks For Update On Deal For Chelsea Star But Antonio Conte Yet To Say Yes

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea youngster Kenedy wants to join Newcastle United, but Blues boss Antonio Conte is yet to approve the move, it has been claimed.



The Magpies have been heavily linked with making a loan move for the left-back, who has struggled for game time in the present campaign.











Kenedy, who is yet to feature in the Premier League and the Champions League this season, has managed just four appearances over the EFL Cup and the FA Cup combined.



And according to the Chronicle, although the 21-year-old is keen to move to St. James' Park this month, Conte has still not given a green signal to the Brazilian’s temporary switch to Newcastle United.





It is believed that Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has asked his club for an update on the situation, with the proposed deal still stuck at the paperwork stage.

Kenedy, who spent the first half of the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Watford, joined Chelsea from Fluminense in the summer of 2015.



It remains to be seen if Newcastle United manage to snap up the Chelsea starlet before the winter transfer window slams shut on 31st January.

