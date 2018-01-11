XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/01/2018 - 09:39 GMT

Torino In For Everton Fringe Star

 




Torino have been in touch with Everton and have expressed an interest in signing defensive midfielder Muhamed Besic.

The Germany-born midfielder struggled to establish himself in the Everton squad since joining the club from Ferencvarosi in 2014 and has been tipped to leave this month.




He has been on the fringes of the Everton first team squad this season and has only made two Premier League appearances from the bench, the last of which came at the end of August.

Sam Allardyce is believed to be prepared to let Besic leave as the midfielder is unlikely to be part of his plans and it seems a move to Italy could be on the cards for the Bosnian.
 


According to Sky Italia, Torino have opened initial talks with Everton for the midfielder and are interested in taking the 25-year-old midfielder to Italy this month.  

The Serie A outfit are pursuing a number of players this month and Besic has emerged as a key target for the club in the winter window.

The midfielder is expected to welcome a move away from Everton as he is keen to get on to the pitch again, playing football, and it seems Torino are prepared to offer him that opportunity.

He has a contract until 2021 with the Toffees.
 