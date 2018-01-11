Torino In For Everton Fringe Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino have been in touch with Everton and have expressed an interest in signing defensive midfielder Muhamed Besic.



The Germany-born midfielder struggled to establish himself in the Everton squad since joining the club from Ferencvarosi in 2014 and has been tipped to leave this month.











He has been on the fringes of the Everton first team squad this season and has only made two Premier League appearances from the bench, the last of which came at the end of August.



Sam Allardyce is believed to be prepared to let Besic leave as the midfielder is unlikely to be part of his plans and it seems a move to Italy could be on the cards for the Bosnian.





According to Sky Italia, Torino have opened initial talks with Everton for the midfielder and are interested in taking the 25-year-old midfielder to Italy this month.

The Serie A outfit are pursuing a number of players this month and Besic has emerged as a key target for the club in the winter window.



The midfielder is expected to welcome a move away from Everton as he is keen to get on to the pitch again, playing football, and it seems Torino are prepared to offer him that opportunity.



He has a contract until 2021 with the Toffees.

