Cesc Fabregas Starts – Chelsea Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Leicester City in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.



The Blues head into the fixture sitting in third spot in the Premier League standings with 46 points, just one behind Manchester United and victory would take Antonio Conte's men into second.











Conte, for the visit of the Foxes, goes with Thibaut Courtois in goal, while he names a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Gary Cahill.



Further up the pitch Chelsea have N'Golo Kante in midfield, along with Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas. Eden Hazard is just behind striker Alvaro Morata.



If the Chelsea manager has to try to change the game then he has a bench full of options, including David Luiz and Willian.



Chelsea Team vs Leicester City



Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, David Luiz, Zappacosta, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

