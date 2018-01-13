XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/01/2018 - 14:01 GMT

Cesc Fabregas Starts – Chelsea Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Leicester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Leicester City in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Blues head into the fixture sitting in third spot in the Premier League standings with 46 points, just one behind Manchester United and victory would take Antonio Conte's men into second.




Conte, for the visit of the Foxes, goes with Thibaut Courtois in goal, while he names a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Gary Cahill.

Further up the pitch Chelsea have N'Golo Kante in midfield, along with Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas. Eden Hazard is just behind striker Alvaro Morata.

If the Chelsea manager has to try to change the game then he has a bench full of options, including David Luiz and Willian.

 


Chelsea Team vs Leicester City

Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, David Luiz, Zappacosta, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi
 