06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/01/2018 - 22:19 GMT

Florida Was Good For Us, Rangers Star Has No Doubts

 




Fabio Cardoso believes the Florida Cup has been good for Rangers and he is keen for the Gers to keep their momentum going upon their return to Scotland.

Graeme Murty took his men on a warm weather training trip to the United States earlier this month and Rangers also took part in the Florida Cup.




Murty made sure to spread minutes around his charges, but Rangers still scored morale-boosting wins over Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians, meaning they head home having defeated two top flight Brazilian sides.

Cardoso is sure that Rangers have benefited from their trip to the United States.
 


And he is keen for the Gers to make sure they carry their momentum back to Scotland for when the winter break ends in the country.

"Good performance lads, Florida was good for us", he wrote on Twitter.

"Now it's time to come back and keep the good work", Cardoso added.

Rangers enjoyed temperatures approaching the 20s in Florida, while they will return to temperatures in the low single digits in Glasgow.
 