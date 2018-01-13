Florida Was Good For Us, Rangers Star Has No Doubts

Follow @insidefutbol





Fabio Cardoso believes the Florida Cup has been good for Rangers and he is keen for the Gers to keep their momentum going upon their return to Scotland.



Graeme Murty took his men on a warm weather training trip to the United States earlier this month and Rangers also took part in the Florida Cup.











Murty made sure to spread minutes around his charges, but Rangers still scored morale-boosting wins over Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians, meaning they head home having defeated two top flight Brazilian sides.



Cardoso is sure that Rangers have benefited from their trip to the United States.





And he is keen for the Gers to make sure they carry their momentum back to Scotland for when the winter break ends in the country .