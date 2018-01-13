XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/01/2018 - 16:37 GMT

Harry Kane And Dele Alli Start – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Mauricio Pochettino has named his Tottenham Hotspur squad that will take on Everton in a Premier League clash later today at Wembley Stadium.

Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier will form the centre-back pairing with Serge Aurier and Ben Davies occupying the full-back positions, Moussa Dembele and Christian Eriksen will form the midfield partnership.




Harry Kane will lead the line and Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli providing support from behind. Pochettino has a number of options to call upon from his bench, with Fernando Llorente, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko all in the matchday squad.

Tottenham are aware that they need to earn maximum points at home to keep the pressure on fourth place Liverpool, who will take on Manchester City tomorrow.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton

Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Davies, Dembele, Eriksen, Son, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente
 