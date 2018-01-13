Harry Kane And Dele Alli Start – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Mauricio Pochettino has named his Tottenham Hotspur squad that will take on Everton in a Premier League clash later today at Wembley Stadium.



Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier will form the centre-back pairing with Serge Aurier and Ben Davies occupying the full-back positions, Moussa Dembele and Christian Eriksen will form the midfield partnership.











Harry Kane will lead the line and Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli providing support from behind. Pochettino has a number of options to call upon from his bench, with Fernando Llorente, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko all in the matchday squad.



Tottenham are aware that they need to earn maximum points at home to keep the pressure on fourth place Liverpool, who will take on Manchester City tomorrow.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton



Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Davies, Dembele, Eriksen, Son, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente

