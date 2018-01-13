XRegister
13/01/2018 - 17:30 GMT

Leeds United Star Eunan O’Kane Looking At Three-Match Ban Following Ipswich Sending Off

 




Eunan O'Kane is looking at a three-match ban after being sent off in Leeds United's 1-0 defeat at Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds had the better of the early proceedings at Portman Road in the Championship clash, but their chances of victory took a big blow in the 38th minute when O'Kane was sent off.




It has been claimed that O'Kane headbutted Jonas Knudsen.

And if true, the Irish midfielder will be looking at a suspension of three matches.
 


It would be a further blow for Leeds, who are already getting to grips with Samu Saiz serving a six-match suspension due to spitting.

Ipswich scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute through Bersant Celina, who cracked a long range effort past Leeds goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald.

Leeds did have a golden chance to level late on, but skipper Liam Cooper blasted his shot over from just six yards out.
 