Ross Barkley Will Be Licking His Lips At Nailing Down Spot – Former Chelsea Star

Ross Barkley will be licking his lips at the prospect of winning a spot in the Chelsea starting eleven following the Blues' last three games, former defender Jason Cundy feels.
Chelsea splashed out £15m to sign the England international midfielder from Everton earlier this month, but he has not yet featured for the Stamford Bridge side as he builds up his fitness.
Antonio Conte's men have drawn their last three matches 0-0 and Cundy thinks the Blues have issues with their midfield three.
As such, he believes Barkley will be licking his lips at getting involved and very much feel he can cement a spot in the starting eleven rather than simply becoming a squad option for the champions.
"[Ross Barkley] must be licking his lips", Cundy said on Chelsea TV after the Blues' 0-0 draw with Leicester City.
"If I am Ross and I've seen the last three games – but maybe not so much Arsenal because that was the way Arsenal set up – I'm thinking get myself fit, get playing, there is a position in the starting eleven for me, not just in the squad.
"The problems are in the middle of the park are still very much there", he added.
Barkley may be eyeing Chelsea's FA Cup third round replay against Norwich City this coming Wednesday as the perfect opportunity to dip his toe into life in the team at the Blues.