06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/01/2018 - 12:42 GMT

There’s No Doubt Manchester United Want Alexis Sanchez – Former Red Devil

 




Ex-Manchester United forward Andy Ritchie admits that it would have been surprising if Jose Mourinho had not shown an interest in signing wantaway Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez was believed to be on his way to Manchester City either in the winter or the summer transfer window, with the club agreeing terms on a contract with the player’s representatives.




However, Manchester United have turned the transfer saga on its head with their late bid to hijack Manchester City’s move for the Chilean and are reportedly close to thrashing out an agreement with the winger.

Mourinho indicated his interest in signing the winger from Arsenal this month and Ritchie is certain that Manchester United are keen to get their hands on the Chilean.
 


The Manchester United legend feels when a player of Sanchez’s quality became available, it would have been wrong for the club not to try their luck for him.  

Ritchie said on MUTV: “A player of his stature and nature, you have got to be interested. There is no doubt about that, the club are interested.

“It’s unethical to speak about other clubs’ players and the manager has always said that.

"He never speaks about targets during the season, but as a football club Sanchez is one of those players, they will say if they do become available, you have got to be looking at it.

“And as Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest, then they will be looking at it.”

Manchester City are believed to be prepared to walk away from the deal as they are not willing to match Arsenal’s asking price for a player who will become available on a free transfer in the summer.
 