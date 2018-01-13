Want You To Stay – Juventus’ Message To Chelsea Linked Massimiliano Allegri

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have told Massimiliano Allegri that they want him to continue at the club next season despite interest from Chelsea.



Conte’s future at Chelsea has been under the scanner and the Italian himself has not ruled out the possibility of not being at Stamford Bridge at the start of the next campaign.











Many feel the former Juventus boss is on his way out of Chelsea in the summer regardless of results this season and the club have been eyeing targets to replace him.



And Allegri has emerged as one of the top contenders to succeed Conte at Chelsea, as he did at Juventus when the Blues boss left the Italian champions in 2014.





Juventus are aware that their head coach is in demand in Europe and according to Sky Italia, they have told Allegri that they want him at the club next season and beyond.

He has a contract until 2020 with Juventus and the Italian champions are happy with the way Allegri has continued to maintain the club’s dominance in Italy.



However, there are suggestions that if Allegri wants to leave, Juventus won’t force the issue and will not stand in his way.



Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is also believed to be on Chelsea’s radar as a potential Conte replacement.

