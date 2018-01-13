We’ve Got To Be Ruthless – Former Leeds United Star Bemoans Lack of Clinical Touch

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan says Leeds United need to start being ruthless after the Whites lost 1-0 away at Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.



Leeds were enjoying the better of proceedings at Portman Road until Eunan O'Kane saw red in the 38th minute.











But Leeds still had chances in an end-to-end contest in which they fell behind in the 67th minute to a long range Bersant Celina strike.



However, Thomas Christiansen's men could not find the back of the net, despite a golden chance being presented to Liam Cooper late on, which he blazed over.





Whelan, who has argued for much of the season that Leeds need to bring in another striker, insists the Whites must be ruthless .