We’ve Got To Be Ruthless – Former Leeds United Star Bemoans Lack of Clinical Touch

Noel Whelan says Leeds United need to start being ruthless after the Whites lost 1-0 away at Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.
Leeds were enjoying the better of proceedings at Portman Road until Eunan O'Kane saw red in the 38th minute.
But Leeds still had chances in an end-to-end contest in which they fell behind in the 67th minute to a long range Bersant Celina strike.
However, Thomas Christiansen's men could not find the back of the net, despite a golden chance being presented to Liam Cooper late on, which he blazed over.
Whelan, who has argued for much of the season that Leeds need to bring in another striker, insists the Whites must be ruthless.
"I go back to the [Nottingham] Forest game. Chances created. We weren't ruthless – no natural goalscorer", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Portman Road draw.
"We've got to start putting the ball in the back of the net. We've got to be ruthless.
"I don't care if you are a wide man and not a centre forward, you've got to be ruthless in there, you've got to make sure you hit the back of the net when these chances come your way", he added.
Leeds are now without a win in their last four games in all competitions, having lost three of those contests.
They will hope to bounce back next weekend when they host Millwall at Elland Road.