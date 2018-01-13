XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2018 - 21:54 GMT

We’ve Got To Be Ruthless – Former Leeds United Star Bemoans Lack of Clinical Touch

 




Noel Whelan says Leeds United need to start being ruthless after the Whites lost 1-0 away at Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds were enjoying the better of proceedings at Portman Road until Eunan O'Kane saw red in the 38th minute.




But Leeds still had chances in an end-to-end contest in which they fell behind in the 67th minute to a long range Bersant Celina strike.

However, Thomas Christiansen's men could not find the back of the net, despite a golden chance being presented to Liam Cooper late on, which he blazed over.
 


Whelan, who has argued for much of the season that Leeds need to bring in another striker, insists the Whites must be ruthless.

"I go back to the [Nottingham] Forest game. Chances created. We weren't ruthless – no natural goalscorer", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Portman Road draw.

"We've got to start putting the ball in the back of the net. We've got to be ruthless.

"I don't care if you are a wide man and not a centre forward, you've got to be ruthless in there, you've got to make sure you hit the back of the net when these chances come your way", he added.

Leeds are now without a win in their last four games in all competitions, having lost three of those contests.

They will hope to bounce back next weekend when they host Millwall at Elland Road.
 