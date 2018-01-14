XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/01/2018 - 22:17 GMT

Can’t Do That And Keep Simon Mignolet Out of Side – Former Belgium Goalkeeper Criticises Loris Karius

 




Former Belgium goalkeeper Geert De Vlieger has criticised Loris Karius for the way he let in Manchester City's first goal in Liverpool's 4-3 win over the Citizens at Anfield and says it is not acceptable for someone aiming to keep Simon Mignolet out of the team.

Jurgen Klopp sprung a surprise by dropping Mignolet to the bench for the crunch Premier League clash and selecting countryman Karius between the sticks.




But Karius was at fault for Manchester City's first goal, which made it 1-1 before half time, as he allowed himself to be beaten at his near post by Leroy Sane.

De Vlieger, who won 43 caps between the sticks for Belgium, thinks Karius cannot afford such mistakes if he is to justify keeping Mignolet out of the team.
 


"That is a technical mistake by Karius", the former goalkeeper said on Play Sports.

"He just does not do it right.

"He must keep his right arm tight, but he tried turning it with the ball.

"These kinds of things are not allowed in our Belgian league at the highest level, let alone in the Premier League.

"This is simply not possible with a top club and also not for someone who is trying to keep Simon Mignolet out of goal", De Vlieger added.

Klopp has insisted that Mignolet is his number 1 this season, but the Belgian is regularly dropped in favour of Karius for Champions League matches and may be concerned by being benched against Manchester City at Anfield.
 