Can’t Do That And Keep Simon Mignolet Out of Side – Former Belgium Goalkeeper Criticises Loris Karius

Former Belgium goalkeeper Geert De Vlieger has criticised Loris Karius for the way he let in Manchester City's first goal in Liverpool's 4-3 win over the Citizens at Anfield and says it is not acceptable for someone aiming to keep Simon Mignolet out of the team.



Jurgen Klopp sprung a surprise by dropping Mignolet to the bench for the crunch Premier League clash and selecting countryman Karius between the sticks.











But Karius was at fault for Manchester City's first goal, which made it 1-1 before half time, as he allowed himself to be beaten at his near post by Leroy Sane.



De Vlieger, who won 43 caps between the sticks for Belgium, thinks Karius cannot afford such mistakes if he is to justify keeping Mignolet out of the team.





"That is a technical mistake by Karius", the former goalkeeper said on Play Sports.