Manchester United’s Serie A Target Turns Down Loan Offers From Everton and Watford

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Joao Mario has turned down loan moves to Everton and Watford.



Italian giants Inter are ready to move Mario on during this month's transfer window and a deal which sees him head to Old Trafford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the other way has been mooted.











But there is also significant interest from Spain with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid keen.



The Portuguese international will not be heading to either Everton or Watford however, despite the Premier League pair wanting to take him on loan with an option to buy.





According to Italian outlet FCInterNews, Mario has rejected Everton and Watford as potential destinations.