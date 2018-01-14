XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/01/2018 - 17:32 GMT

Saint-Etienne In Talks To Sign Arsenal Defender

 




Saint-Etienne are in talks to sign Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy.

The French full-back has been consistently linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium in recent transfer windows, but he has failed to end his Arsenal career.




Debuchy could be on the move this month though and, according to French broadcaster TF1's Telefoot, Saint-Etienne are in talks to sign the former Newcastle United man.

The defender has also attracted interest from West Brom, where he could go to the Hawthorns as part of a deal to take Jonny Evans to Arsenal.
 


Despite a troubled spell at Arsenal, with just 30 appearances in total for the Gunners since joining in 2014, Debuchy has not written off his hopes of securing a spot in France's World Cup squad.

But the 32-year-old knows he will need a strong second half of the season and regular football to push his case.

Debuchy would be unlikely to play consistently if he remains at Arsenal.
 