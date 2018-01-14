Tottenham Hotspur Scout Teenage French Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have their eye on promising 18-year-old Valenciennes defender Sikou Niakate.



French side Valenciennes managed to convince the teenage defender to sign a professional contract with the club at the end of November, despite interest from FC Basel and Zulte Waregem.











Niakate penned a deal running until the summer of 2021, but Valenciennes may find themselves tested for the youngster soon.



Tottenham are alive to the defender's potential and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, scouted Niakate this weekend with the youngster in action for Valenciennes' reserve side.





He has made 13 appearances for Valenciennes in the French second tier so far this season, while also turning out on three occasions in the Coupe de la Ligue.