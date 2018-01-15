XRegister
06 October 2016

15/01/2018 - 19:26 GMT

Celtic Defender Erik Sviatchenko Set To Seal FC Midtjylland Return

 




Erik Sviatchenko is to leave Celtic to join former club FC Midtylland later this week.

The centre-back, who Celtic snapped up in 2016 from the Danish side, has struggled to win over Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers, who prefers other defensive options.




According to Danish daily Ekstra Bladet, Sviatchenko is now heading back to familiar climes and will join FC Midtylland later this week.

The defender is even expected to be confirmed as having joined the Danish side within the next 24 hours.
 


Sviatchenko is likely to join on loan in what will be seen as a big, big coup for FC Midtylland.

The defender's agent recently warned that if his client's playing time at Celtic did not improve then Sviatchenko would have to leave Scotland in search of regular football as he looks to hammer down a spot in Denmark's World Cup squad.

It is not clear whether the deal will have a purchase option included.
 