15/01/2018 - 23:06 GMT

Great Seeing Heung-Min Son Play Like This – Tottenham Hotspur Star Hails Team-Mate

 




Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane insists that it is great for him to see his team-mate Heung-Min Son in such superb form after the South Korean's early strike against Everton.

The 26th minute goal on Saturday was Son's eleventh of the season, with the attacker also setting up six more goals for his team-mates.




Kane, who himself scored a brace in the match and has been breaking and setting new goalscoring records this term, heaped praise on his team-mate, insisting that Son has been excellent for the team.

The England international took time to stress the need to have more players like Son, who he believes could not only contribute with goals, but can also help the strikers with valuable assists.
 


“He’s been excellent", Kane said in an interview with his club's official website, hailing Son.

"He’s been doing it all season and that’s what we need, everyone playing well, creating chances, scoring goals and that’s what Sonny does.

"It’s great to see him in this form.”

The Lilywhites, placed fifth in the league at present, are scheduled to face Southampton next on Sunday as they look to move past Liverpool and into the top four.
 