Leeds Should Have Signed Someone Like Jordan Hugill To Replace Chris Wood – Former White

Noel Whelan insists Leeds United have not replaced Chris Wood and should have had a striker like Jordan Hugill lined up to come in for the Kiwi.



Leeds sold Wood to Premier League side Burnley for an initial £15m in the summer and in so doing lost a man who scored 30 goals last term.











The Yorkshire giants landed Pierre-Michel Lasogga on loan from Hamburg to replace Wood, but the German has struggled to consistently effect games in the Championship.



Whelan has been calling for Leeds to sign another striker and the Whites have been linked with Preston North End's Hugill.





And Whelan believes Leeds should have replaced Wood last summer with a natural finisher, name checking Hugill, while he has no doubt that if they can land one then the goals will flow.