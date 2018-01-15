Serie A Side Exploring Signing Southampton Striker Manolo Gabbiadini

Follow @insidefutbol





Bologna are exploring the possibility of signing Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini.



The Rossoblu are looking at their options amid the reality that they could lose the services of winger Simone Verdi, who has been attracting interest from a number of clubs.











According to Sky Italia, Bologna are thinking about a move for Gabbiadini and would be prepared to sign the striker either this month or in the summer.



Bologna have sounded out the hitman's agent and want to know whether there is not enough time to sign him this month, in which case they will start laying the groundwork for a summer swoop.





The 26-year-old left Serie A in the January window in 2017 to link up with Southampton, where he made an immediate impact .