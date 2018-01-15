West Ham Supremo Tips Hammers Youngster For Great Future

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has heaped praise on Hammers youngster Declan Rice.



The defender, who joined West Ham’s youth team from Chelsea 2014, made his first team debut for the London Stadium outfit on the last day of the 2016/17 campaign, when he came on as a late substitute against Burnley.











Rice has thus far managed to clock up 893 minutes of action over 17 appearances in all competitions for West Ham in the present campaign.



And Gold feels the Ireland Under-21 international, who celebrated his 19th birthday on Sunday, has a great future ahead as he lauded the starlet’s attitude and hard-working nature.





“Declan Rice was nineteen yesterday, he has a fine attitude, works hard and has a great future”, he tweeted.

“Happy birthday Declan.



“Good luck.”



West Ham are reportedly set to offer Rice a new contract, with the young centre-back’s present contract with the club set to expire in 2019.



Rice, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, played the last five minutes of the Hammers’ 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

