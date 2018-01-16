XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/01/2018 - 14:28 GMT

Arsenal Close On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Fee Agreement

 




Arsenal are just short of matching Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month.

The Gunners are set to lose Alexis Sanchez this month, with Manchester United leading the chase at the moment, but the club have big plans to find a top class replacement.




And the Dortmund striker has emerged as the Gunners’ top choice as Sanchez’s replacement and the club have been in talks to sign the Gabon international this winter.

Dortmund have been left frustrated by Aubameyang’s lack of discipline and according to German daily Bild, they are prepared to find him the exit door this month if they receive an offer worth €70m.
 


The Gunners are have been in talks with the striker’s representatives and are claimed to be offering a fee of around €65m for Aubameyang at the moment.

More talks are expected to take place in the coming days and with just a few millions the difference at the moment, the two clubs are expected to reach an agreement.

Dortmund have been getting tired of Aubameyang’s antics and despite scoring 21 goals in 23 appearances this season, he was left out of the squad against Wolfsburg at the weekend.

And he has seemingly played his last game for the BVB.
 