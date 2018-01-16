I Told My Agent I Wanted Rangers – Incoming Gers Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City defender Russell Martin has revealed that as soon as he was made aware of interest from Rangers every other offer took a back seat.



The 32-year-old is expected to be announced as the latest Rangers loan signing soon as he arrived in Glasgow on Tuesday to complete his medical ahead of the proposed move.











While the terms of the deal will ensure that the veteran stays at Ibrox until the end of the season, Martin insists that he wishes to extend his stay in Scotland, having arrived there with a "big suitcase".



"I'm absolutely delighted to be here", Martin was quoted as saying by STV.





"There's still a bit to do but let's get it done today – as you can see from this big suitcase I'm expecting to stay for a while."

On the events leading up to the move, Martin said that he had offers from a number of clubs in England, but once he was made aware of the Rangers interest he had no hesitation about moving in on loan.



"To be honest there's been interest from a lot of clubs – Championship down in England – but as soon as I knew Rangers were interested a couple of weeks ago I said to my agent from the off this was the one I wanted."



Martin also took time to speak about his disappointment at seeing the transfer saga rumbling on for so long, though now that it is done he is looking forward to make the most of the move.



"It's rumbled on a bit but I'm really pleased it's finally getting done.



"The attraction is pretty obvious really – the size of the club and the position it's in."

