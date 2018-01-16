Millwall Star Not Worried About Away Form Ahead of Elland Road Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson has expressed his confidence about seeing his side's away form improve ahead of the trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.



The Lions are the only side in the Championship that are yet to win an away game this season, picking up 25 of their 31 points at home.











As a result Neil Harris' side are placed 16th in the league table, leading relegation battlers Burton Albion by seven points.



In the only meeting between Millwall and Leeds this season, at the Den, the home side won 1-0 against the Whites and Hutchinson will be keen for a repeat of the result.





On the chemistry within the team, the 27-year-old added that there are no issues with that and once they start picking up some goals on the road they can turn out to be lethal again and start climbing up the table.

“If we can get some results away from home, we can start climbing that table", Hutchinson was quoted as saying by News Shopper.



"As a unit we are hard to beat, home or away, but it’s just one of those things, if we can start picking up a few goals away from home then we can start getting the points.



“I’m not sure if it’s confidence, because when we are going into away games we are not thinking ‘oh my god we haven’t won away all season’ and it’s not something we really talk about.



“Obviously, the press and the manager will mention it every now and then, but it’s just one of those things.



“I remember last year in League One, we were going away from home and getting good wins at hard places as well, so it’s just one of those things and I am confident that before the end of the season we will pick up a few wins.”

