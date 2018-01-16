Official: Celtic Confirm Defender’s Loan Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have confirmed that defender Erik Sviatchenko has returned to FC Midtjylland on a loan deal until the end of the season.



The Danish centre-back struggled with a knee injury at the start of the season, but despite recovering, he failed to win over Brendan Rodgers in the current campaign.











He has made just two appearances for Celtic this season and even struggled to get into matchday squads for league games, which was an indication of his reduced role at Paradise.



The 26-year-old has returned to Denmark and to his former club Midtjylland, where he will spend the rest of the season on loan.





He joined Celtic from the Danish outfit in January 2016 and exactly two years and 63 Hoops appearances later he has returned to his former club.

Sviatchenko, who has five caps for Denmark to his name, is keen to play in next summer’s World Cup and wants regular football he feels he will receive at Midtjylland.



It is unclear whether the Danish club have an option to sign him on a permanent deal or whether he will have to return to Celtic at the end of the season.

