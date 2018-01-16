XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/01/2018 - 14:37 GMT

Official: Celtic Confirm Defender’s Loan Departure

 




Celtic have confirmed that defender Erik Sviatchenko has returned to FC Midtjylland on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Danish centre-back struggled with a knee injury at the start of the season, but despite recovering, he failed to win over Brendan Rodgers in the current campaign.




He has made just two appearances for Celtic this season and even struggled to get into matchday squads for league games, which was an indication of his reduced role at Paradise.

The 26-year-old has returned to Denmark and to his former club Midtjylland, where he will spend the rest of the season on loan.
 


He joined Celtic from the Danish outfit in January 2016 and exactly two years and 63 Hoops appearances later he has returned to his former club.  

Sviatchenko, who has five caps for Denmark to his name, is keen to play in next summer’s World Cup and wants regular football he feels he will receive at Midtjylland.

It is unclear whether the Danish club have an option to sign him on a permanent deal or whether he will have to return to Celtic at the end of the season.
 