West Ham Coach Reiterates Hammers’ Transfer Desire

West Ham assistant boss Alan Irvine has said that his team are looking into the transfer market to improve the squad in any way they can and are keen not to lose anybody in the process.



The Hammers are on the lookout for new players to strengthen the squad ahead of a gruelling second half of the season after pulling themselves up from the relegation zone with the guidance of former Manchester United boss David Moyes.











While a number of players such as Udinese midfielder Antonin Barak and Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle have been linked, nothing has been finalised yet.



Irvine though insists that they are looking keenly at the market and will pounce in if any possible chance opens up.





As far as departures are concerned, the 59-year-old said that his club have shut the door on any possible exits, thus reaffirming manager Moyes' stance on keeping hold of strikers Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez .

"We are looking to improve the squad in any way we can, and we don't want to lose anybody", Irvine said at a press conference.



On the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town tonight, Irvine added: "We certainly were pleased to get out of the first game with a draw because we didn't play well enough, that's for sure.



"Clearly we want to win the game and progress in the FA Cup, but the priority is clear in that we have to stay in this division.



"We're in a better position than we were but we are nowhere near to where we want to be."

