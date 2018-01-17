XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/01/2018 - 12:11 GMT

Borussia Dortmund Keen On West Ham Target Michy Batshuayi

 




Borussia Dortmund have identified Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who is also on the radar of West Ham, as a possible replacement for Arsenal-bound Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it has been claimed.

Batshuayi has struggled for game time at Chelsea in the present campaign, with the Belgian international managing just 784 minutes over 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals.




Sevilla have been linked with making a loan move for Batshuayi, while West Ham are also interested in the striker; the Hammers want him as part of any deal that sees Andy Carroll going to the opposite direction this month.

And according to German daily Bild, Dortmund have also entered the race for the former Marseille man, whose present contract with Chelsea runs until 2021.
 


The Bundesliga giants feel Batshuayi can fill Aubameyang’s boots, with the Gabonese reportedly close to joining Arsenal once Alexis Sanchez completes his move to Manchester United.

Batshuayi, who joined Chelsea from Marseille in the summer of 2016, has thus far turned out 49 times for the Blues, netting 16 times.

With it being a World Cup year, the Belgium international will be keen to play regular football to keep himself sharp for the summer’s tournament in Russia.
 